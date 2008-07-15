RSS

Sergei Bodrov

blogimage2800.jpe

GenghisKhan's birthright was to captain a small, nomadic tribe across the grassy se   Mongol ,Film more

Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Genghis Khan’s birthright was to captain a small, nomadic tribe across the grassy sea of Mongolia. He grew up and made a bid for the whole world. He conquered as far as his eyes could see, Central Asia, portions of China, Persia and Russia. His.. more

Jul 1, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage1226.jpe

A group that is said to be Ireland’s second leading touring export behind U2, the I Enchanted April ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES