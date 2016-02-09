RSS

Sergei Rachmaninoff

The latest Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert featured an excellent performance of an uncut version of Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony, an inconsistent Béla Bartók Concerto No. 2 for Violin and Orchestra, and a rather tentative and bland t... more

Feb 9, 2016 3:18 PM Classical Music

What I like best about Edo de Waart is that he is not an imposing interpreter. Some conductors’ personalities ultimately seem as important as the composer of the work performed. This is not De Waart’s approach, which in my opinion makes him... more

Apr 30, 2014 12:47 AM Classical Music

Few composers are popular enough for orchestras to want to schedule concerts devoted to their works. Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943) is one of them. Dismissed as “old fashioned” by the avant-garde composers of his day more

Apr 21, 2014 12:05 AM A&E Feature

