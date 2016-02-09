Sergei Rachmaninoff
Romantic, but no Schmaltz
The latest Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert featured an excellent performance of an uncut version of Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony, an inconsistent Béla Bartók Concerto No. 2 for Violin and Orchestra, and a rather tentative and bland t... more
Feb 9, 2016 3:18 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Discovering Rachmaninoff
What I like best about Edo de Waart is that he is not an imposing interpreter. Some conductors’ personalities ultimately seem as important as the composer of the work performed. This is not De Waart’s approach, which in my opinion makes him... more
Apr 30, 2014 12:47 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Joyce Yang returns for all-Rachmaninoff Concert
Few composers are popular enough for orchestras to want to schedule concerts devoted to their works. Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943) is one of them. Dismissed as “old fashioned” by the avant-garde composers of his day more
Apr 21, 2014 12:05 AM Jeff Poniewaz A&E Feature