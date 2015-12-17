Serj Tankian
Killers at Karma on Friday Night
Chastity Washington headlines an evening of comedy this coming Friday at Karma Bar and Grill this Friday. Washington has considerable experience on the stage as a stand-up. Here she’s joined by local comics Addie Blanchard, David Rader, Jo.. more
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 20-26
GWAR, The Summertime Dudes, Tech N9ne and more! more
No More Sloppy Collars
A new invention could be hittingthe Milwaukee scene. Rob Kessler—yes, he’s the son ofthe jeweler—has created a Kickstarter campaign to raise $40,000 for the initialproduction of his Million Dollar Collar—the first permanently installed,patente.. more
Serj Tankian has pulled back from the ambitious but failed orchestral rock of Elect the Dead Symphony, but without returning to the serrated metal of System of a Down. With Imperfect Harmonies, the multi-instrumentalist and singer pushes in... more
Serj Tankian fronted one of the great metallic rock bands of recent years, System of a Down. Even then, no one could accuse him of narrow ambitions. Politically active and finding subtle ways to incorporate the music of his Armenian heritag... more
