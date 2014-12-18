Seth Rogan
Stop The Interview
For something calling itself the Guardians ofPeace (GOP), the anonymous hacker or hackers have crossed the line into threatsof violence. After several cinema chains buckled under the threat of “another911” if they showed The Interview , Sony.. more
Dec 18, 2014 8:00 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood 4 Comments
Memorial Day Parade
Milwaukee’s annual Memorial Day Parade marches proudly once again this year, with plenty of marching units, bands and military vehicles on display. The parade begins at 2 p.m. at 4th Street and Wisconsin Ave., and marches east toward the more
May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Funny People
The inner adult trapped inside Adam Sandler, struggling to be understood as serious or at least sympathetic, has surfaced before in movies as varied as Punch-Drunk Love and The Wedding Singer. In Funny People, Sandler plays George Simmons, a vers.. more
Aug 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Mountain Goats
Growing significantly since their beginnings in the early '90s as a lo-fi folk group that The Sunset Tree ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee