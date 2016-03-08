RSS

Same Sex Marriage

hero-image-justice.jpg.jpe

OneWisconsin Now has done us all a huge service by digging up the college writingsof Rebecca Bradley, temporarily on the state Supreme Court and seeking a full 10-yearterm. Yesterday,OWN revealed that Bradley, then known as Rebecca Grassl, h.. more

Mar 8, 2016 8:03 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

mylgbtpov.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Let’s all take a moment to savor this morning’s historicSupreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage throughout the nation. It wasn’t too long ago that this seemed completelyimpossible. Think about the debates over Wisconsin’s horribl.. more

Jun 26, 2015 3:14 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

marriage-equality.jpg.jpe

TheU.S.Supreme Court declined to hear any cases on same-sex marriage this term. Ohto be a fly on the wall when this decision was made.Thegood news? That leaves in place the lower court decision striking downWisconsin’s reprehensible con.. more

Oct 6, 2014 2:52 PM Daily Dose

news1.jpg.jpe

Last week’s unanimous decision by a three-judge federal appeals court declaring Wisconsin’s same-sex marriage ban unconstitutional was so strong that it could be one of the cases that makes it up to the U.S. more

Sep 10, 2014 2:29 AM News Features 1 Comments

marriage-equality.jpg.jpe

Sep 4, 2014 7:54 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

news1.jpg.jpe

On Tuesday, Aug. 12, voters in the statewide Democratic primary will have a chance to select their candidate for attorney general, either Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ, Dane more

Jul 16, 2014 1:04 AM News Features 11 Comments

equality.jpg.jpe

Marriage Equality Week in Wisconsin turned out to be an enormous success. Whenever we take an historic step toward our nation’s beautiful ideal of equality for all, we should always kick it off more

Jun 19, 2014 5:17 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

170538786.jpg.jpe

Last week, U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb made the right decision when she struck down Wisconsin’s hurtful ban on same-sex marriages. We applaud her common-sense decision, which more

Jun 10, 2014 10:44 PM Expresso 5 Comments

Next Wednesday, March 12, the Wisconsin Chapter ofthe American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) will hold its annual Bill of Rightscelebration.ACLU has been working hard on a number of projectsincluding, most prominently and recently, trying to str.. more

Mar 6, 2014 8:53 PM Daily Dose

supreme_court_us_2010.jpg.jpe

Jun 26, 2013 2:58 PM Daily Dose

marriage-equality.jpg.jpe

When the people lead, eventually their leaders will follow. That even includes leaders like sanctimonious Supreme Court justices who expect their small-minded prejudices to be treated as the last word on the law. more

Apr 2, 2013 9:26 PM Taking Liberties

alg-sonia-sotomayor-speaks-jpg.jpg.jpe

Out of all the newsworthy comments during this week's Supreme Court debate over the legality of same-sex marriage bans, none was more revealing—or troubling—than that which came from Justice Sonya Sotomayor. more

Mar 29, 2013 2:18 PM News Features

original.jpg.jpe

There weren’t a lot of progressive victories in Wisconsin this year. But last week, the state’s right to create a domestic partnership registry cleared another legal hurdle when an appeals court in Madison declared that while more

Dec 27, 2012 4:47 PM Expresso

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

May 2, 2012 11:05 PM Visual Arts

There’s a reason why Soup’s On has built up such a loyal following, even in the summer months when soup would seem to be too hot to handle. The Water Street café (and gallery) serves up four homemade soups a day—there’s alwa more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

blogimage11778.jpe

Sunrise, sunset. Last weekend saw the Green Bay Packers open training camp for a season that many expect to be glorious, even as the Milwaukee Brewers all but proved their season won't fulfill the hopes of April. Getting swept by fifth-plac... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports 1 Comments

blogimage10632.jpe

In a breakout role, Crispin Glover brought a bizarre, nervy energy to the character George McFly in 1985’s Back to the Future, but in the decades since, he’s kept Hollywood at a distance, periodically taking on bit roles that play off his i... more

Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Chardonnay, the ubiquitous white. Chardonnay is the United States' most popular wine—and perhaps the most popular in the world. Walk into almost any neighborhood bar or five-star restaurant. Nine times out of 10, the "house white" will more

Mar 8, 2010 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

blogimage10057.jpe

It took Chicago rapper Kid Sister more than two years to follow up her perky, 2007 Kanye West-assisted pedicure single “Pro Nails” with a full album, but her 2009 debut Ultraviolet largely lives up to that song’s promise, drawing more

Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The play has received awide range of reviews in productions elsewhere in the country. A F UFOs, JFK, and Elvis ,Theater more

Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES