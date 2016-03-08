Same Sex Marriage
Why Scott Walker is Shrugging Off Rebecca Bradley’s Bigotry
OneWisconsin Now has done us all a huge service by digging up the college writings of Rebecca Bradley, temporarily on the state Supreme Court and seeking a full 10-year term. Yesterday, OWN revealed that Bradley, then known as Rebecca Grassl, h..
Mar 8, 2016
A Long Struggle for LGBTQ Equality Results in Historic Marriage Decision
Let's all take a moment to savor this morning's historic Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage throughout the nation. It wasn't too long ago that this seemed completely impossible. Think about the debates over Wisconsin's horribl..
Jun 26, 2015
Wisconsin Wins in U.S. Supreme Court’s Historic Non-Decision on Same Sex Marriage
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear any cases on same-sex marriage this term. Oh to be a fly on the wall when this decision was made. The good news? That leaves in place the lower court decision striking down Wisconsin's reprehensible con..
Oct 6, 2014
Wisconsin Same-Sex Marriage Case Could Go to the U.S. Supreme Court
Last week's unanimous decision by a three-judge federal appeals court declaring Wisconsin's same-sex marriage ban unconstitutional was so strong that it could be one of the cases that makes it up to the U.S.
Sep 10, 2014
A Big Win for Equality: Appeals Court Strikes Down Wisconsin’s Same-Sex Marriage Ban
Sep 4, 2014
Democratic Candidates for Attorney General Make Their Case
On Tuesday, Aug. 12, voters in the statewide Democratic primary will have a chance to select their candidate for attorney general, either Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ, Dane
Jul 16, 2014
Marriage Equality Week in Wisconsin
Marriage Equality Week in Wisconsin turned out to be an enormous success. Whenever we take an historic step toward our nation's beautiful ideal of equality for all, we should always kick it off
Jun 19, 2014
Issue of the Week: Don’t Halt Same-Sex Marriages
Last week, U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb made the right decision when she struck down Wisconsin's hurtful ban on same-sex marriages. We applaud her common-sense decision, which
Jun 10, 2014
ACLU of Wisconsin’s Bill of Rights Celebration Will Honor Joel McNally and Preview 'Hydrogen Jukebox'
Next Wednesday, March 12, the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) will hold its annual Bill of Rights celebration. ACLU has been working hard on a number of projects including, most prominently and recently, trying to str..
Mar 6, 2014
Reactions to the Supreme Court’s Rulings on Marriage Equality
Jun 26, 2013
Marriage Equality Is Coming
When the people lead, eventually their leaders will follow. That even includes leaders like sanctimonious Supreme Court justices who expect their small-minded prejudices to be treated as the last word on the law.
Apr 2, 2013
The Supreme Court's Radical New Precedent
Out of all the newsworthy comments during this week's Supreme Court debate over the legality of same-sex marriage bans, none was more revealing—or troubling—than that which came from Justice Sonya Sotomayor.
Mar 29, 2013
Issue of the Week: A Victory for Equality
There weren't a lot of progressive victories in Wisconsin this year. But last week, the state's right to create a domestic partnership registry cleared another legal hurdle when an appeals court in Madison declared that while
Dec 27, 2012
