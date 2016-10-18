RSS

Shaker’S Cigar Bar

shakersmain.jpg.jpe

My life experience with ghosts and the paranormal world is incredibly limited. To say I’m skeptical of the existence of ghosts would be anunderstatement. But when the opportunity to take the “Ghost Tour” and stay a nightin the haunted .. more

Oct 18, 2016 4:49 PM Around MKE

safe+house.jpg.jpe

Courtesy Flickr user Matte.

Milwaukee has a long tradition of speakeasies and speakeasy-style establishments. Here are a few of the best. more

Sep 13, 2016 2:09 PM Fall Drinks Guide 1 Comments

offthecuff_hangmanradio_(byjohnborowski).jpg.jpe

Photo by John Borowski

“Hangman Radio” Writer-Director Amanda Morden talks about capturing the spirit of classic radio noir. more

Dec 1, 2015 7:40 PM Off the Cuff

wgs.jpg.jpe

It’s called, We Got Spirits, Yes We Do! The idea is to tell get drunk at a cigar bar and tell ghost stories. It’ll be something that’s recorded and podcasted and things. The idea was evidently one had by local playwright Liz Shipe. What makes .. more

Sep 26, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

topfive_obscuraday.jpg.jpe

Obscura Logo: Atlas Obscura

May 29, 2015 1:00 PM Around MKE

The collapse of the economy in 2008 might have reached the far corners of the Earth, but evidently it did not make it to Planet Calypso, the make-believe asteroid containing make-believe real estate in the multiplayer online game “Entropia ... more

Dec 10, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

In the midst of an era in which health care costs have spiraled out of control, the leading Republican candidates for governor have vowed to cut one of the state’s most popular and necessary programs—BadgerCare. In a debate last week, both ... more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

blogimage11663.jpe

A San Francisco pop-rock ensemble heavily inspired by Coldplay, Thriving Ivory didn’t have much luck finding an audience for their self-titled debut album when they first released it in 2003, but they fared far better when they re-released more

Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES