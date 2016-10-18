Shaker’S Cigar Bar
Spending a Night in Shaker’s Haunted Penthouse
My life experience with ghosts and the paranormal world is incredibly limited. To say I’m skeptical of the existence of ghosts would be anunderstatement. But when the opportunity to take the “Ghost Tour” and stay a nightin the haunted .. more
Oct 18, 2016 4:49 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Bring Back the Speakeasies
Milwaukee has a long tradition of speakeasies and speakeasy-style establishments. Here are a few of the best. more
Sep 13, 2016 2:09 PM Lacey Muszynski Fall Drinks Guide 1 Comments
Reviving An Old Radio Tradition
“Hangman Radio” Writer-Director Amanda Morden talks about capturing the spirit of classic radio noir. more
Dec 1, 2015 7:40 PM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff
Drinking With Ghosts at Shakers
It’s called, We Got Spirits, Yes We Do! The idea is to tell get drunk at a cigar bar and tell ghost stories. It’ll be something that’s recorded and podcasted and things. The idea was evidently one had by local playwright Liz Shipe. What makes .. more
Sep 26, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Top Five Local Curiosities to Discover During Obscura Day
May 29, 2015 1:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
The collapse of the economy in 2008 might have reached the far corners of the Earth, but evidently it did not make it to Planet Calypso, the make-believe asteroid containing make-believe real estate in the multiplayer online game “Entropia ... more
Dec 10, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Issue of the Week: Walker and Neumann Plan to Cut BadgerCare
In the midst of an era in which health care costs have spiraled out of control, the leading Republican candidates for governor have vowed to cut one of the state’s most popular and necessary programs—BadgerCare. In a debate last week, both ... more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Thriving Ivory w/ Matt Hires
A San Francisco pop-rock ensemble heavily inspired by Coldplay, Thriving Ivory didn’t have much luck finding an audience for their self-titled debut album when they first released it in 2003, but they fared far better when they re-released more
Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee