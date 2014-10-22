RSS

Edgar Allen Poe always believed in cutting to the chase. Save for one little-loved novel, the author trafficked in short stories and even shorter poems, contending that more

Oct 22, 2014 12:31 AM Theater

Itwasn’t too long ago that the World’s Stage Theatre company brought a collectionof stories by Edgar Allen Poe to an out of the way stage at the Marian Center.Some time later, Co-Operative Performance Milwaukee will be staging anadaptation of .. more

Oct 4, 2014 8:20 AM Theater

With the exception of the firsthand accounts by Arnold Shaw, who worked for music publishers during the 1950s, song publishing is usually marginalized if not demonized by historians of popular music. Bar Biszick-Lockwood explores the role o... more

May 1, 2010 12:00 AM Books

