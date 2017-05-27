RSS

18670748_636847546511009_5673421929731842168_n.jpg.jpe

Katie Merriman takes another shot of liquor onstage. She’s getting a hero’s cheer as she knocks back the liquor. We’re not cheering for the actual act of drinking. There’s nothing terribly heroic in swallowing hard liquor. There’s no danger here e.. more

May 27, 2017 4:32 PM Theater

macbeth.jpg.jpe

“For a quart of ale is a dish for a King," William Shakespeare wrote in TheWinter’s Tale. Following this to the letter, one of the players inMilwaukee’s Bard and Bourbon Theatre Company will be a glistening example ... more

May 24, 2017 7:14 PM Around MKE

16681816_10206600872339502_7857392270839396861_n.jpg.jpe

Photo by Terry Clark Bauman

There's a simple synth score playing before Voices Found Repertory's staging of Shakespeare's Richard III . Clean, primal tones evoke a feeling of intensity in a cozy space. It's a fitting intro for an intimate, little staging of high drama that.. more

Feb 10, 2017 3:02 PM Theater

14051747_885350971571556_5674013671003531833_n.jpg.jpe

As the summer winds down, outdoor theater begins to gradually migrate off various stages and spaces. It’s been a fun year for outdoor Shakespeare in various corners of the state. This coming weekend Milwaukee Fringe Festival presents one of .. more

Aug 27, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

winters tale pabst.jpg.jpe

Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale is a bit of a mess. Three acts of intense drama open for two acts of comedy with a happy ending. It’s as though a couple of different plays half-finished plays got sutured together by some producer who had not.. more

Jul 20, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

midsummer dream door shakes.jpg.jpe

Innearly 1,000 shows over a decade of reviewing theater in Wisconsin I don't everrecall seeing two different productions of the same show in consecutive months.I went in to Door Shakespeare'sproduction of A Midsummer Night's Dream this month h.. more

Jul 6, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

a+egateway_apt_(bycarissadixon).jpg.jpe

Photo by Carissa Dixon

Home to American Players Theatre (APT) is a magical natural outdoor amphitheater on a hill in the middle of the woods that lies two hours from Milwaukee in Spring Green. APT is a repertory theater company of 37 years that pays tribute to Sh... more

Jun 28, 2016 3:57 PM A&E

ganymede midsummer.jpg.jpe

Hart Park has a relaxed and sleepy spaciousness about it. The sun hangs low in the sky outside the stage of the Rotary Pavilion. Various gnomes in long, white beards and pointy, red hats mill about the area in anticipation of The Ganymede Ense.. more

Jun 25, 2016 5:00 AM Theater

Romance and alcohol love each other very much. The two make a dramatic appearance onstage together this month as Bard & Bourbon presents Shakespeare’s classic tragedy Romeo & Juliet. The group performs a fully-rendered production of the clas.. more

May 13, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

So they’re doing a production of Henry VIII without rehearsing it. What’s the worst that could happen? Sure it’s got more stage directions than any other play by Shakespeare, but it only caused the Globe Theatre to burn down once . (Really.. more

May 6, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The Tempest set to open this coming April will be Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s largest to date. There’s a working waterfall. There’s sand onstage. Sounds impressive. Earlier this season, they announced that it was going to be staged in .. more

Feb 9, 2016 5:31 PM Theater

12376527_759357587504229_8732060934473358406_n.jpg.jpe

Summit Players

The Summit Players will be performing Shakespeare in Wisconsin State Parks again this coming summer. As traveling and performing Shakespeare isn’t exactly free, the group will be looking to do some fundraising this month as they host a Line .. more

Jan 8, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

marcella kearns.jpg.jpe

First Stage welcomes talented veteran actor Marcella Kearns as she directs a production of All’s Well That Ends Well. The story of the strange convoluted nature of romantic love and longing has the daughter of a dead physician aspiring to be.. more

Nov 16, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Ahead of Feast of Crispian’s all-veteran production of Julius Caesar, Jim Tasse explains how the Bard can help vets confront their emotions. more

Oct 20, 2015 9:58 PM Off the Cuff

rumbarroco.jpg.jpe

Early Music Now’s 29th season brings back three of its mostpopular ensembles, introduces a spectacular keyboard artist to our audience,and broadens its diversity with programs exploring Hispanic culture as well asPersian connections.  The seaso.. more

Sep 2, 2015 6:42 PM Classical Music

curtains no dice.jpg.jpe

I come from a strange generation. I was exposed to D&D before I was exposed to acclaimed literature. So when I heard that William Shakespeare was referred to as The Bard, there was a part of me that was thinking in terms of him starting of.. more

Jul 29, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

The recently-decanted Bard & Bourbon Theatre Company will be staging a production of Much Ado About Nothing in the intimate coziness of the Theatre Gigante’s studio space. The show opens late this month. The premise was presented to the st.. more

Jul 23, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

"For never was a story of more woe than this of Madeline and her Andrea." (Or words to that effect.)It’s recently been announced that this coming September, The Ganymede Ensemble will be staging a free outdoor production of Shakespeare’s R.. more

Jul 21, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

thinkstockphotos-dv1970005.jpg.jpe

It’s a familiartrope, the comparison of life with a theatrical production. Working our waychronologically backwards, we find the image in Walt Whitman’s spectacular odeto existence “O Me! O Life! more

Jun 9, 2015 3:10 PM Around MKE

curtains_summerstage.jpg.jpe

UW-Milwaukee Theatre alumni Victoria Hudziak and Nicholas Callan Haubner play feisty, reluctant romance between Beatrice and Benedict as SummerStage opens its production of Much Ado About Nothing in early June.It’s nice to see a return to outdoo.. more

May 24, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

