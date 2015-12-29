RSS
Shane Mauss
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 31-Jan. 6
Shane Mauss spends the weekend at the Comedy Café, while Milwaukee celebrates a new year with its annual Cool Fool Kite Festival.
Dec 29, 2015 9:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s 2016 New Year’s Eve Guide
Milwaukee will usher in 2016 with these parties, concerts, galas and blowouts.
Dec 22, 2015 7:55 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 6-12
The 1975, Best Of Milwaukee Party, Miltown Beatdown and more!
Nov 4, 2014 5:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Recap: Wisconsin Native Shane Mauss Riffs on Bigots and Bird Mating at the Comedy Café
Funnyman Shane Mauss has come a long way since his days as a sounding board for his racist co-workers at the Arcadia, Wis., Ashley Furniture. Since leaving the storeroom a decade ago, the La Crosse,Comedy Reviews
Nov 15, 2013 10:09 AM Tyler Maas Comedy
