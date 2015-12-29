RSS

Shane Mauss

Shane Mauss spends the weekend at the Comedy Café, while Milwaukee celebrates a new year with its annual Cool Fool Kite Festival. more

Dec 29, 2015 9:17 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Milwaukee will usher in 2016 with these parties, concerts, galas and blowouts. more

Dec 22, 2015 7:55 PM Music Feature

The 1975, Best Of Milwaukee Party, Miltown Beatdown and more! more

Nov 4, 2014 5:52 PM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Funnyman Shane Mauss has come a long way since his days as a sounding board for his racist co-workers at the Arcadia, Wis., Ashley Furniture. Since leaving the storeroom a decade ago, the La Crosse,Comedy Reviews more

Nov 15, 2013 10:09 AM Comedy

