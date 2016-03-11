Sharon Lynne Center For The Arts
Lynne Railback 'Wild & Wonderful' Premieres at The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center
Lynne Railsback doesn’t paint roses or orchids. The plants that grow in Midwestern woods and prairies are her subjects. Her unique watercolors have been exhibited in botanical gardens, galleries,,Art more
Mar 11, 2016 11:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Portrait of an Artist's Studio: Craig Blietz
In a redwood sided, barn like structure in Sister Bay, Wisconsin, Door County's heritage speaks to contemporary realist painter Craig Blietz His three-story artist's studio fills with Northern light from a slanted wall of windows, and spotli.. more
Aug 23, 2011 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Milwaukee's Best Strip Club
Faust ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Robbie Hartman Best of Milwaukee 2009
South Shore Frolics
South Shore Frolics, one of Milwaukee’s oldest summer celebrations, marks its 60th year this weekend. Though it isn’t as high-concept as the competing Bastille Days celebration Downtown, this three-day South Shore Park gathering is the more... more
Jul 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee