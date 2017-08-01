Sharon Lynne Wilson Center For T
Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 3-9, 2017
Brookfield’s Sharon Lynne Wilson Center will resound with the sounds of guitar strings in their annual Guitar Festival; Boozy Bard offers their own inimitable take on Shakespeare’s All’s Well That Ends Well; and Bad Example Productions pres... more
Aug 1, 2017 12:52 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Performing Arts Weekly 11.3
Sarah Aroeste plays the Latino Arts Auditorium, Nov. 9. The Wisconsin Philharmonic presents “Sensational Cinema” at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, Nov. 6. Cabaret Milwaukee presents Prick of the Apothecary at the Astor Pub,... more
Nov 1, 2016 3:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Have a Diva-licious Day
Meta Description: Ruthie answers a question from a reader fed up with his husband’s mid-life crisis-informed fashion choices, and plugs fun events including “Yeah, Bro Podcast Live” at ComedySportz Milwaukee, Feb. 5; the Shepherd Expres... more
Feb 2, 2016 2:57 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Dance Happening - Keigwin + Company
February 21, 8 PM @ Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, 19805 W. Capitol Ave., BrookfieldThe contemporary dance troupe KEIGWIN + COMPANY, led by dancer/choreographer Larry Keigwin, is known for its technical excellence and eerie, thought-pro.. more
Feb 16, 2015 10:00 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Around MKE
Florentine Opera to Record ‘Wuthering Heights’
The Florentine Opera Company will present Carlisle Floyd’s Wuthering Heights at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in an unstaged concert to be recorded live for commercial purposes, Jan. 9 and 11. more
Dec 30, 2014 9:10 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature 1 Comments
Wilson Center’s Book Launch Party
The first book published by the Sharon Lynne Wilson Centerfor the Arts is one created by Milwaukee-based artist Sue Lawton, whocompleted The Fire Keepers during hereight-month residency during the Wilson Center’s 2013-14 season.To celebrate, .. more
Dec 11, 2014 6:05 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
This Weekend’s Holiday Festivities
Here’s another expansive dose of holiday cheer! Check outwhat’s happening during the Dec. 12-14 weekend. Stay tuned for next week’s updateson the season’s festivities!Friday, Dec. 12MKEFoodToursMilwaukee Food Tours’ ‘Christmas Lights & Desse.. more
Dec 11, 2014 12:30 AM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 13-19
Interpol, My Brightest Diamond, Avi Buffalo and more! more
Nov 12, 2014 12:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. Oct. 2-8
Warpaint, Erasure, Santana and more! more
Sep 30, 2014 8:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: August 14-20
KISS w/ Def Leppard more
Aug 12, 2014 5:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Dance Happening: Pilobolus
When they started in the experimental early 1970s, Pilobolus seemed less a dance company than a physical theater group—a band of graceful gymnasts who, with the more
Apr 4, 2014 12:15 AM John Schneider Dance
The Primal Energy of Vessels
Clay, sand and water. These earthy, humble elements have been molded into vessels and various containers for many centuries. The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts examines this essential art form in an exhibition, “An Exploration of V... more
Mar 19, 2014 12:39 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Wisconsin’s Local Flavor at the Charles Allis Art Museum
It has long been acknowledged that artistic creation is a universal human practice. But the idea that beneath stylistic and functional differences lies a common human condition transcending culture, history and geography first gets expressi... more
Mar 5, 2014 4:43 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Wilson Center Contrasts Abstraction & Realism
“LookingOut, Looking In” arrived at Brookfield's Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts as the latest exhibition in the Ploch Art Gallery to bring a burst of color to the suburbs and enliven the state’s recent rainy summer days. Leslie DeMu.. more
Jun 26, 2013 12:24 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Craig Blietz: A Passion for Painting Farm Creatures
How much time does an artist require to prepare for a soloexhibition? When visiting Craig Blietz in his Door County studio last summer,the artist offered a clue. Tuckedaway on an inroad off of Hwy 42 in Sister Bay, Blietz’s two story high studi.. more
Jan 9, 2013 5:03 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
A Door County Renaissance
Door County painter Craig Blietz could be called a Renaissance master. While he thoughtfully studies the domestic creatures inhabiting Wisconsin’s famous peninsula for his contemporary realistic artwork, the techniques he more
Jan 8, 2013 1:56 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
MSO’s Christmas Classic
For millions of people around the world, Messiah, the oratorio by George Frideric Handel, has been encountered regularly from childhood on. I count myself among them. It’s one of the reliably recurring things against more
Dec 20, 2012 4:05 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Ten Year Retrospective@ Wilson Center for the Arts
Jun 28, 2012 3:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
'Broadway Today!' Delights at Wilson Center
The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts continued its diverse offering of performances by touring and regional groups with last Saturday's “Broadway Today!,” a show that deserved more than a single performance. The show's lacklus more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Steve Spice Theater
Wilson Center's 10th Anniversary Celebrations
The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts began with the hopes of becoming a cultural beacon in Milwaukee's western suburbs. A grassroots committee inspired that dream in 1993. After several major revisions to their plans... more
May 21, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts