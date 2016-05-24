Sharon Lynne Wilson Center
Martin Moore Captures Milwaukee's Essence Through Video
YouTube culture is an esoteric and intriguing phenomenon. It’san entire world that seems to exist in an alternate universe, an ecosystem populatedby a collection of enormous superstars with millions of fans whom the majorityof the American publ.. more
May 24, 2016 6:37 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE 1 Comments
Crazy For You at Wilson Center
Brookfield Central High School Students will be performing a tribute to Gershwin at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center later this month. There is to telling how many people have high school memories that include Gershwin, stage guns, strobe l.. more
Nov 9, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dance Happening: Parsons Dance
Choreographer David Parsons’ internationally renowned modern dance company will showcase its newest work, Round My World (2012), in an 8 p.m. concert Nov. 16 at the Wilson Center in Brookfield’s Mitchell Park. more
Nov 15, 2012 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dance
Young Talent in Town for Piano Competition
The 12 semifinalists in the 2012 North American Biennial Piano Competition, sponsored by Milwaukee-based PianoArts, are coming to town June 7-13 for a series of recitals, master classes and more. The three finalists will have the chance... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Innovative Art at Gallery 2622, Sharon Lynne Wilson Center
Discover affordable, innovative art in the Milwaukee area this November, as Gallery 2622 hosts a special art auction and the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts presents a contemporary take on fiber arts. Both events begin Friday, Nov. ... more
Nov 2, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Growing Milwaukee Through the Arts
Art is the best means human beings have found to face, understand, become and transcend themselves. It’s a cliché to note the large amount of art produced in Milwaukee, much of it original, made from scratch to reflect and address our human... more
Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Around MKE