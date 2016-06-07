Sharon Nieman-Koebert
Up in the air with ‘Boeing Boeing’
Sunset Playhouse of Elm Grove brings Marc Camoletti’s farce, Boeing Boeing, to the stage in June with a fun production featuring some enjoyable performances. Alec Lachman is charming as Bernard, and Josh Scheibe provides textured contrast t... more
Jun 7, 2016 3:46 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boeing Boeing Next Month at Sunset
The Sunset Playhouse opens a staging of the classic farce Boeing, Boeing this week. The show’s got a really talented and attractive cast. Alec Lachman stars as a man trying to date multiple women at once without any of them knowing a.. more
May 24, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater 1 Comments
Insightful Family Drama with Milwaukee Irish Arts
Milwaukee Irish Arts performs a couple of dramas in rotation this weekend. It’s a particularly busy weekend in local theater. One hopes that a couple of cozy, little dramas in the Next Act Theatre space generate more than a little interest in .. more
Jan 15, 2016 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Contemporary Family Drama with Milwaukee Irish Arts
Matters between people are rarely as simple as anyone would like them to be. Even the simple matter of murder can get hopelessly complicated as is illustrated in the family drama Moment by Irish playwright Deirdre Kinahan. A mother and her two dau.. more
May 2, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Thank Heavens for Off the Wall
Gigi is one of those old-fashioned storylines that hearkens back to a time when life was all about class systems and love was all about moving between them (preferably upward). Boy (Gaston) knows girl (Gigi). Boy starts to more
Dec 20, 2012 4:24 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
The four Alien films are nicely collected on Blu-ray with tons of included special features. It may be overkill, but it's fun by the ton. The films can be viewed in their original theatrical formats or with an additional 15-40 minutes of fo... more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Bad Company
One of many hard-rock supergroups spawned in the ’70s, Bad Company joined singer Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke of the band Free with Mott the Hoople guitarist Mick Ralphs and King Crimson bassist Boz Burrell, and the group enjoyed more
Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sorry Cleveland
Hey, Cleveland. How ya doing, little buddy? I heard the news. It’s all over the television and newspapers. Lebron is going to Miami. Tough break, I know. It just doesn’t seem to make any sense. I mean, why would he leave the 33rd largest ci... more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy