Sharon Nieman-Koebert

Photo By George Katsekes Jr.

Sunset Playhouse of Elm Grove brings Marc Camoletti’s farce, Boeing Boeing, to the stage in June with a fun production featuring some enjoyable performances. Alec Lachman is charming as Bernard, and Josh Scheibe provides textured contrast t... more

Jun 7, 2016 3:46 PM Theater

boeing-boeing_ft_image.jpg.jpe

The Sunset Playhouse opens a staging of the classic farce Boeing, Boeing this week. The show’s got a really talented and attractive cast. Alec Lachman stars as a man trying to date multiple women at once without any of them knowing a.. more

May 24, 2016 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

Milwaukee Irish Arts performs a couple of dramas in rotation this weekend. It’s a particularly busy weekend in local theater. One hopes that a couple of cozy, little dramas in the Next Act Theatre space generate more than a little interest in .. more

Jan 15, 2016 2:00 PM Theater

curtains_moment.jpg.jpe

Matters between people are rarely as simple as anyone would like them to be. Even the simple matter of murder can get hopelessly complicated as is illustrated in the family drama Moment by Irish playwright Deirdre Kinahan. A mother and her two dau.. more

May 2, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Gigi is one of those old-fashioned storylines that hearkens back to a time when life was all about class systems and love was all about moving between them (preferably upward). Boy (Gaston) knows girl (Gigi). Boy starts to more

Dec 20, 2012 4:24 PM Theater

blogimage12785.jpe

The four Alien films are nicely collected on Blu-ray with tons of included special features. It may be overkill, but it's fun by the ton. The films can be viewed in their original theatrical formats or with an additional 15-40 minutes of fo... more

Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage12410.jpe

One of many hard-rock supergroups spawned in the ’70s, Bad Company joined singer Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke of the band Free with Mott the Hoople guitarist Mick Ralphs and King Crimson bassist Boz Burrell, and the group enjoyed more

Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Hey, Cleveland. How ya doing, little buddy? I heard the news. It’s all over the television and newspapers. Lebron is going to Miami. Tough break, I know. It just doesn’t seem to make any sense. I mean, why would he leave the 33rd largest ci... more

Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Comedy

