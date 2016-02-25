Shaun Flow
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: KDS, IshDARR, Lean Beatz, Arrested Development
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks. KDS – "Know Bout Me"Jus.. more
Feb 25, 2016 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: AR Wesley, P. Khalid, J.J. Jabber, Shaun Flow
As we’ve written many times before, the bench inMilwaukee’s hip-hop scene now runs so deep that a good deal of talent isgetting overlooked, including rappers who just a few years ago would have beenthe center of attention. One rapper who didn.. more
Jan 11, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Reasons to Be Pretty
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more
Oct 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bad Company
One of many hard-rock super groups spawned in the ’70s, Bad Company joined singer Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke of the band Free with Mott the Hoople guitarist Mick Ralphs and King Crimson bassist Boz Burrell, and the group enjoyed more
Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee