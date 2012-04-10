Shaving
Shaving the Old-School Way
Sometimes there's just no improving on the original. That's the case with the double-edge safety razor... more
Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Obie Yadgar A&E Feature 5 Comments
Report: Fielder to Detroit
Prince Fielder has made the surprising move of agreeing to terms with a team his dad played for - the Detroit Tigers.The deal is reportedly for 9 years and $214 million.The Tigers are a surprising suitor since they have Miguel Cabrera at first b.. more
Jan 24, 2012 7:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Shaving With a Touch of Zen
In the world of men's shaving, more isn't always better. A plastic multi-blade... more
Nov 16, 2011 12:00 AM Obie Yadgar A&E Feature 6 Comments
Lathering Up With Mama Bear
I have never met Mama Bear, but many a morning her signature soap adds more
Feb 23, 2011 12:00 AM Obie Yadgar A&E Feature
Close Shaves
There are many different reasons forshaving the genital area, so which methods you go wit Whatare the best products, shavers, creams, techniques, etc. to use to shave mypartner&r ,SEXPress more
Sep 3, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Orpheus Updated
Just weeks after Renaissance Theaterworks opened its production of an ancient Greek traged Eurydice ,None more
Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater