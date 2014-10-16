Shear Madness
‘Shear Madness’ at Potawatomi
Paul Pörtner’s Shear Madness is a cozy little comedy currently running at The Northern Lights Theater at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. A colorful ensemble of characters find themselves in a more
Oct 16, 2014 3:40 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Shear (and Pleasant) Madness at Potawatomi
I’ve seen over 850shows as a theater critic in the past dozen years. In all that timeI’ve never once gone to the Northern Lights Theater in PotawatomiHotel & Casino. It’s an interesting venue. From the nearest busstop I could find, it’s a long.. more
Oct 10, 2014 2:43 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theater Lovers and Drama Queens
I love theater. I don’t care if it’s a drama at the Rep or talent night at the Rusty Nail Trailer Park, I’m all about the performing arts. From William Shakespeare’s classics to Three-Finger Judy playing the spoons in the community room, I ... more
Oct 8, 2014 12:33 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Carrie’s Telekinetic Rage on Stage
In the market for some Halloween-season thrills? A cautionary tale for bullies? Ideas for making use of all that spare pig blood you have lying around? Look no further than Theatre Unchained’s production of Carrie: The more
Oct 1, 2014 3:08 PM Tyler Friedman Theater
John McGivern’s Last Time in Shear Madness
Nextmonth, Potowatomi Hotel & Casino plays host to an extended run of anoff-Broadway show for the first time. It’s kind of an interesting milestone forthe Northern Lights Theater. The theater has been around for a long time. Inover 10 years of.. more
Sep 27, 2014 9:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Horny Goat Hideaway’s Fun, Pub Atmosphere
About a year ago, the Horny Goat Brewing Co. joined the proud tradition of Wisconsin-crafted beers and introduced a new brand to the area. In October 2009 the Horny Goat Hideaway opened in a former industrial building located on the banks o... more
May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments
The Sweetest Swing in Baseball
It’s an unlikely premise for a comedy: A charismatic artist ends up in a psych ward after a notably bad gallery show, having attempted suicide. When she realizes that her health insurance won’t allow her to stay in the hospital for more
Apr 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Extended Madness
While it may not have been extended through the end of August the way Carte Blanche’s production of Chicago has been . . . the ever-popular Milwaukee production of Shear Madness has been extended for four extra performances through June 13th. T.. more
Jun 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Shear Madness
In a sly little bit of scene-setting, walk into the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall and you’ll instantly smell hair product. That’s because Vogel Hall’s current play, Shear Madness, a comic whodunit loaded with physical comedy, i,Today more
Jun 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 9 Comments
Shear Madness
Shear Madness
Shear Madness
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Shear Madness at the Marcus Center
When I got home and checked out the address 2653 North Downer Avenue, I found out it was more or less where I’d pictured it. I’d lived just a few blocks from the area a couple of years back. I remember the bank. I remember the grocery store. I re.. more
May 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
