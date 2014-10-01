Shelby Lynne
Sitars, Singing and Classic India
With the Beatles'sitar-augmented "Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)," the Westernpop culture first took notice of Indian classical music. But by 1965, the artform had been nourishing souls for centuries with its singular blend ofintensity a.. more
Oct 1, 2014 3:41 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Shelby Lynne
Ironically, Shelby Lynne received a Grammy for “Best New Artist” in 2000, 10 years after she had been writing and recording music for several labels. She spent the ’90s recording mainstream country albums that never quite seemed to more
May 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Shelby Lynne w/ David McMillin @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Shelby Lynne has always done music-and pretty much everything else-her own way, but she kn Just a Little Lovin' ,Concert Reviews more
Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Concert Reviews
Shelby Lynne
A duet with George Jones on his 1988 hit “If I Could Bottle This Up” introduce I Am Shelby Lynne ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Nov. 27 - Dec. 3
Monday, Dec. 1,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Rudolph Sells-Out (Still Pissed-Off)
Now in its second year, Patrick Schmitz’s Rudolph thePissed-Off Reindeer has sold out the entireremainder of its run at the Alchemist Theatre. The show, which runs for thenext two weekends has quite a fewperformances remaining. There are lat.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Sunday: The Best Indie-Rock Songs of 2009
I'll be on Ryan Miller's "Indie Soundcheck" program this Sunday night at 11 to discuss my favorite indie-rock albums of 2009 and to play some of my favorite indie-rock singles of the year. We've got some amazing songs lined up, some of which will .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music