RSS

Shelby Lynne

shakir_khan.jpg.jpe

With the Beatles'sitar-augmented "Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)," the Westernpop culture first took notice of Indian classical music. But by 1965, the artform had been nourishing souls for centuries with its singular blend ofintensity a.. more

Oct 1, 2014 3:41 PM Around MKE

blogimage10754.jpe

Ironically, Shelby Lynne received a Grammy for “Best New Artist” in 2000, 10 years after she had been writing and recording music for several labels. She spent the ’90s recording mainstream country albums that never quite seemed to more

May 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4719.jpe

Shelby Lynne has always done music-and pretty much everything else-her own way, but she kn Just a Little Lovin' ,Concert Reviews more

Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage4653.jpe

A duet with George Jones on his 1988 hit “If I Could Bottle This Up” introduce I Am Shelby Lynne ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4630.jpe

Monday, Dec. 1,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Now in its second year, Patrick Schmitz’s Rudolph thePissed-Off Reindeer has sold out the entireremainder of its run at the Alchemist Theatre. The show, which runs for thenext two weekends has quite a fewperformances remaining. There are lat.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

I'll be on Ryan Miller's "Indie Soundcheck" program this Sunday night at 11 to discuss my favorite indie-rock albums of 2009 and to play some of my favorite indie-rock singles of the year. We've got some amazing songs lined up, some of which will .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES