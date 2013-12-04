RSS

Shepherd'S Pie

dining1.jpg.jpe

While noted as an Irish pub, Taylor and Dunn’s Public House has a versatile menu serving a variety of tastes.Located at the junction of Highway 57 and Donges Bay Road just south of Mequon Road, Taylor and Dunn’s has been a favorite spot in ... more

Dec 4, 2013 12:04 AM Dining Preview

135654098750db2c3bb0d1c.jpg.jpe

Although the hours at McKiernan’s (2066 S. 37th St.) had been erratic at first, the bar is now on a consistent schedule, including lunch. Located on a quiet street in a residential neighborhood, you have to know where to find it more

Dec 27, 2012 4:43 PM Dining Preview

blogimage18291.jpe

John Hawks is a British-themed pub that has long been one of Downtown's most popular places for casual fare. Robert Bell founded Hawks in 1971 in a spot two blocks away from its current location. The move to today's spot on Wisconsin Avenue... more

Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

