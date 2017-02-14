Sheriff Clarke
Immigrants Push Back on Trump and Clarke’s Hateful Agenda
“I think we can add this one extra thing to a list of reasons why Sheriff Clarke should resign now," Milwaukee County Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde said to wild applause at the rally. more
Feb 14, 2017 2:07 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 7 Comments
Rally Against Trump and Muslim Ban Tonight
From the coalition:The Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump is calling a rally to celebrate stopping Trump's planned visit to Harley-Davidson, and to focus our energy on defeating the agenda of Donald Trump and Sheriff Clarke.There will be a rally at.. more
Feb 2, 2017 7:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
This Week on The Disclaimer: This Sheriff Clarke Situation is Getting Scary
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly topic tackle with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we try to make some of the many (many, many, many) odd stories surrounding Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke. Like Donal.. more
Jan 26, 2017 8:33 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sheriff Clarke’s Abu Ghraib
No one can be surprised anymore by the sheer contempt Sheriff David Clarke publicly expresses toward the human beings under his supervision housed in the Milwaukee County Jail. more
Jul 19, 2016 3:38 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 21 Comments
