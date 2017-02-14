RSS

Sheriff Clarke

immigrationprotestmke1.jpg.jpe

“I think we can add this one extra thing to a list of reasons why Sheriff Clarke should resign now," Milwaukee County Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde said to wild applause at the rally. more

Feb 14, 2017 2:07 PM Expresso 7 Comments

c3cz4v7wgaect-q.jpg.jpe

From the coalition:The Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump is calling a rally to celebrate stopping Trump's planned visit to Harley-Davidson, and to focus our energy on defeating the agenda of Donald Trump and Sheriff Clarke.There will be a rally at.. more

Feb 2, 2017 7:20 PM Daily Dose

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly topic tackle with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we try to make some of the many (many, many, many) odd stories surrounding Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke. Like Donal.. more

Jan 26, 2017 8:33 PM On Music

clarke.jpg.jpe

No one can be surprised anymore by the sheer contempt Sheriff David Clarke publicly expresses toward the human beings under his supervision housed in the Milwaukee County Jail. more

Jul 19, 2016 3:38 PM Taking Liberties 21 Comments

blogimage13467.jpe

Two of the city’s most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE’s Tuesday night hip-hop program “Mad Kids,” team up every Monday night at the Wicked H more

Jan 3, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13455.jpe

Spinning some of the rarest funk and soul 45s from the ’60s and ’70s, The Get Down regularly packs Mad Planet with its twice-monthly dance parties. For the holiday, the Get Down will turn the Turner Hall Ballroom into one of the city’s more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES