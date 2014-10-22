RSS
Sherlock Holmes: The Baker Stree
Lending Sherlock Holmes a Hand
It’s no mystery why First Stage selected the famous fictional detective Sherlock Holmes as the subject of its season-opening production, Sherlock Holmes: The Baker more
Oct 22, 2014 12:20 PM Anne Siegel Theater
A Quick Visit with ‘Poe’s Ghosts’
Edgar Allen Poe always believed in cutting to the chase. Save for one little-loved novel, the author trafficked in short stories and even shorter poems, contending that more
Oct 22, 2014 12:31 AM Evan Rytlewski Theater
Sherlock Holmes
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved Sherlock Holmes has recently experienced a not-so-mysterious resurgence in pop culture through a variety of books, movies and TV shows. Each new manifestation details the shrewd cleverness and cunning exhibi... more
Oct 7, 2014 10:06 PM Maddy Kennedy A&E Feature 1 Comments
