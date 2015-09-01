RSS

Shiloh Fernandez

film_weareyourfriends.jpg.jpe

For all its visual panache, We Are Your Friends is basically predictable, cliché-ridden and profoundly misogynistic. more

Sep 1, 2015 7:34 PM Film Reviews

Skateland was nominated for the 2010 Sundance Grand Jury Prize and in the film, it refers to a state of mind as well as a place. Skateland is a skating rink, pool hall and video arcade for teenagers in a nowhere town at the edge of nothing. The p.. more

Aug 31, 2011 8:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

Aside from the sheepish little grin I still get when someone calls me "Wine Guy," the question got me thinking. Honestly, there hasn't been much of anything resembling a "house wine" around the Vineyard for quite awhile. One of the ,Th more

Jul 13, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

SOCIAL UPDATES