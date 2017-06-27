Shinedown
Summerfest Preview: July 1, 2017
Zac Brown Band American Family Insurance Amphitheater 7:30 p.m. Their sound alternates between soulful and infectious, unabashedly country yet not limited by the restraints the label puts on som,Summerfest 2017 more
Jun 27, 2017 12:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Summerfest Guide
Labor Day Festival Coming to Summerfest Grounds
Laborfest, a union organizedLabor Day festival, is coming to the Summerfest grounds on Monday, Sept. 5. The celebration begins with aparade from Carl Zeidler Square Wisconsin Union Memorial at 11 a.m. The festivalopens at noon. A cla.. more
Aug 23, 2016 5:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
People, Puppets and Suess
There are a few musicals so wildly chaotic and beautifully diverse that they full reality doesn’t hit you until the next day. Suessical The Musical is one of those musicals. Concieved by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Eric Idle, the show .. more
Jul 30, 2011 6:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee
Semi-Twang was one of Milwaukee’s great hopes in the ’80s, when Warner Bros. Records signed the acclaimed alt-country band and then released its 1988 album, Salty Tears. Though it was a critical success, the album wasn’t the commercial b more
Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Shinedown
Treading closely to Nickelback’s mix of chest-beating post-grunge and skyscraping, vaguely Christian ballads, Floridian Shinedown hard-rockers are riding high off the success of their 2008 album The Sound of Madness. That disc spawned their... more
Jul 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee