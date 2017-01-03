Shirley Abrahamson
Supreme Court Protects Schimel, Shuts Out Public
“Today, the majority opinion significantly dims the lights on transparency in government and shuts off some lights by concluding that the Department of Justice may withhold both of the videos in their entirety,” Justice Shirley Abrahamso... more
Jan 3, 2017 2:23 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 4 Comments
Rebecca Bradley is a Very Special Justice
Although she’s taken just a few votes as a state Supreme Court justice, Rebecca Bradley has set herself apart by ignoring precedent about when a new justice can join a case so that she could trample on the Constitution and give the police b... more
Mar 1, 2016 4:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments
The Corrupt State Supreme Court Majority Fires John Doe Prosecutor
Not content to merely kill off the John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s potentially criminal connections to special interest groups, last week the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to twist the knife th... more
Dec 8, 2015 9:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 13 Comments
Ann Walsh Bradley Wins, But the Supreme Court Will Be Transformed
It wasn’t terribly shocking that state Supreme CourtJustice Ann Walsh Bradley won re-election and will serve another 10-yearterm on the court. She hadname recognition, a lot of good will behind her, and a well-organizedcampaign. In contrast, h.. more
Apr 8, 2015 3:07 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 2 Comments
PLEASE VOTE: Shepherd Express Endorsements
The Shepherd Express endorses a no vote on the statewide referendum question on the April 7, 2015, ballot that would change the way that state Supreme Court chief justices are selected. The current chief justice, Shirley Abrahamson, has sto... more
Mar 31, 2015 9:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 9 Comments
Republican Constitutional Amendment Targets Supreme Court
On Tuesday, April 7, Wisconsin voters will be asked to amend the state constitution again, this time to change the way the state Supreme Court selects its chief justice. The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s most senior member automatically becomes... more
Mar 3, 2015 11:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Republican Assembly of Fools Ends Session by Gutting Voting Rights and Limiting Recalls
The reason the Wisconsin Legislature has become such a total public embarrassment is the same reason why so many members of hot rock ’n’ roll bands die young more
Nov 20, 2013 2:34 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
You Be the Judge
After more than two years of highly visible, highly polarized and highly acrimonious political campaigns, it’s almost a relief to have a relatively subdued race for state Supreme Court. But don’t discount its importance. more
Mar 20, 2013 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Supreme Court Candidates Spar Over Justice Prosser’s Ethics Complaint
Although he isn’t on the Feb. 19 primary ballot for state Supreme Court, Justice David Prosser’s actions on the court seem to be a focal point of the race. more
Feb 13, 2013 1:03 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Justice for Sale
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Patience Roggensack carries a rare distinction on the right-wing majority that controls our state’s highest court. She is the only one of the four Republican-allied justices who has not been more
Jan 9, 2013 12:25 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
How Do You Solve a Problem Like Justice Prosser?
Precisely two months ago, the Wisconsin Judicial Commission filed an ethics complaint against state... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Get Out of Jail Free
The U.S. Supreme Court invented all those dreaded legal technicalities and loopholes—hated by conservatives... more
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Is the End Near?
The legislative session that began with a bang is ending with a whimper... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Why I Don't Believe Mike Gableman
Sep 1, 2011 6:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
It Was Swift, But It Certainly Isn't “Justice
Jun 15, 2011 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
D.A. Chisholm Warns Supreme Court Candidate Koschnick on Campaign Allegations
Last year’s state Supreme Court race was the ugliest Wisconsinvoters have ever witnessed. In fact, the candidate who won and now sitson the state’s highest court—Michael Gableman&mdas,News Features more
Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments