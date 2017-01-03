RSS

Shirley Abrahamson

“Today, the majority opinion significantly dims the lights on transparency in government and shuts off some lights by concluding that the Department of Justice may withhold both of the videos in their entirety,” Justice Shirley Abrahamso... more

Jan 3, 2017 2:23 PM Expresso 4 Comments

Although she’s taken just a few votes as a state Supreme Court justice, Rebecca Bradley has set herself apart by ignoring precedent about when a new justice can join a case so that she could trample on the Constitution and give the police b... more

Mar 1, 2016 4:43 PM News Features 5 Comments

Not content to merely kill off the John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s potentially criminal connections to special interest groups, last week the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to twist the knife th... more

Dec 8, 2015 9:25 PM News Features 13 Comments

It wasn’t terribly shocking that state Supreme CourtJustice Ann Walsh Bradley won re-election and will serve another 10-yearterm on the court. She hadname recognition, a lot of good will behind her, and a well-organizedcampaign. In contrast, h.. more

Apr 8, 2015 3:07 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

The Shepherd Express endorses a no vote on the statewide referendum question on the April 7, 2015, ballot that would change the way that state Supreme Court chief justices are selected. The current chief justice, Shirley Abrahamson, has sto... more

Mar 31, 2015 9:33 PM News Features 9 Comments

On Tuesday, April 7, Wisconsin voters will be asked to amend the state constitution again, this time to change the way the state Supreme Court selects its chief justice. The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s most senior member automatically becomes... more

Mar 3, 2015 11:26 PM News Features 7 Comments

The reason the Wisconsin Legislature has become such a total public embarrassment is the same reason why so many members of hot rock ’n’ roll bands die young more

Nov 20, 2013 2:34 AM Taking Liberties

After more than two years of highly visible, highly polarized and highly acrimonious political campaigns, it’s almost a relief to have a relatively subdued race for state Supreme Court. But don’t discount its importance. more

Mar 20, 2013 12:00 AM News Features

Although he isn’t on the Feb. 19 primary ballot for state Supreme Court, Justice David Prosser’s actions on the court seem to be a focal point of the race. more

Feb 13, 2013 1:03 PM News Features

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Patience Roggensack carries a rare distinction on the right-wing majority that controls our state’s highest court. She is the only one of the four Republican-allied justices who has not been more

Jan 9, 2013 12:25 AM Taking Liberties

Precisely two months ago, the Wisconsin Judicial Commission filed an ethics complaint against state... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 8 Comments

The U.S. Supreme Court invented all those dreaded legal technicalities and loopholes—hated by conservatives... more

May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

The legislative session that began with a bang is ending with a whimper... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

Sep 1, 2011 6:48 PM Daily Dose

Jun 15, 2011 8:00 PM Daily Dose

Last year’s state Supreme Court race was the ugliest Wisconsinvoters have ever witnessed. In fact, the candidate who won and now sitson the state’s highest court—Michael Gableman&mdas,News Features more

Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 7 Comments

