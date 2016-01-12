Shirley Maclaine
Recently Released 1.13.16
Jaco Pastorius made his name as a jazz-fusion bassist but his influence reverberated well beyond those circles. Along with home movies and concert footage, Robert Trujillo Presents Jaco includes testimonials by everyone from Herbie Hancock ... more
Jan 12, 2016 4:03 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Apartment on Blu-ray
Director Billy Wilder's sophisticated sense of humor illuminated a dark view of humanity. Seldom were the results funnierand sadderthan his Oscar-winning 1960 film <em>The Apartment</em>. The new Blu-ray reissue affords another opportunity to reca.. more
Feb 10, 2012 1:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Indian Summer
Traditional dances, music, weaving and pottery demonstrations, pow-wows and robust American-Indian cuisine such as wild rice, buffalo venison and roasted corn are among the attractions at this weekend’s Indian Summer Festival, which runs th... more
Sep 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee