RSS

Shorewood Business District

jennyandersonpleinair.jpg.jpe

Jenny Anderson

By some cruel perversity ofnature, Wisconsin was gifted with an abundance of natural beauty and cursedwith an ever-expanding winter. The season for painting en plein air (French for “in the open air”) is soon tocome to a close. But befo.. more

Sep 8, 2015 8:30 PM Around MKE

ae.jpg.jpe

Though many artists will always prefer the climate-controlled convenience of the studio, a growing number of painters are taking their canvases outdoors. Credit the rising popularity of plein air painting in part to the old-fashioned allure... more

Sep 11, 2014 9:26 PM A&E Feature

blogimage12028.jpe

Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From The Winterthur Collection. more

Aug 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES