Shorewood Business District
Shorewood "En Plein Air"
By some cruel perversity ofnature, Wisconsin was gifted with an abundance of natural beauty and cursedwith an ever-expanding winter. The season for painting en plein air (French for “in the open air”) is soon tocome to a close. But befo.. more
Sep 8, 2015 8:30 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Plein Air Shorewood Returns for Year Two
Though many artists will always prefer the climate-controlled convenience of the studio, a growing number of painters are taking their canvases outdoors. Credit the rising popularity of plein air painting in part to the old-fashioned allure... more
Sep 11, 2014 9:26 PM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature
Quilts In a Material World
Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From The Winterthur Collection. more
Aug 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee