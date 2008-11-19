Shorewood Players
Going Local for the Holidays
’Tisthe season for your calorie count to skyrocket. What better way to feeltruly a The Wall Street Journal ,Cover Story more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Mary Bergin Around MKE 2 Comments
Nov. 20 - Nov. 26
Brother Ali @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m. WhenBarack Obama claimed victory earlier this month, Brother Ali was thefirst rapper out of the gate with a victory track, which was ironic,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Quasi-Dueling Producers
As mentioned before, there are a lot of shows opening this weekend. Trying to figure out a pattern to openings in the Milwaukee theatre season can be a strange kind of Rorschach test. I’m not quite sure of what it says about the local theatre com.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Send In The Comedies
The local theatre season concludes its journey to the holidays this weekend. For me, this is the last great stop before the deceptively easy challenge of covering all of the holiday showsquite a few of which are repeats of shows from previous year.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater