DivineSavior Holy Angels High School opensits production of Shrek The Musical. What had started out on aSeattle try-out back in 2008 and then moved on to Broadway has gradually openeditself up through a series of tours and various smaller loca.. more

Nov 6, 2014 8:30 AM Theater

Author-cartoonist William Steig had a prolific career prior to publishing a story about a big green ogre going out to see the world. The book that was to launch a franchise came roughly half a century after Steig’s earliest work as an illus... more

Oct 3, 2013 1:15 AM Theater

The story of Shakespeare's Othello has taken many forms over the past 400 years. The Milwaukee Rep tackles the Moor of Venice this month in a decidedly modern production that mixes the ancient text with present-day iconography... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

At first, the decision by Wisconsin Democratic Congressman David Obey to retire after 41 years in Washington may have appeared surprising.Obey had already raised more than a million dollars for his re-election campaign. He’d risen to one of... more

May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 13 Comments

