Sick Days
What Bands Can Learn from Norfolk and Western's Don'ts
A Portland experimental folk ensemble the began way before it was cool to be a Portland experimental folk ensemble, Norfolk and Western pleasantly surprise me with each new album. I was excited, then, to learn last week that the band began streami.. more
Sep 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Event of the Week: Shop Local
Come on, Milwaukee. Keep your favorite locally owned companies in business during these tough economic times. Make a promise to buy local this ho,Expresso more
Dec 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Referendums
Vote Yes on Property Tax Relief ,News Features more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections 2 Comments
Joanna Newsom @ The Pabst Theater, April 2
Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter/harpist Joanna Newsom will perform at the Pabst Theater on Friday, April 2, the venue announced today. It will be her first concert in Milwaukee since her well-received 2007 performance with a 30-piece orches.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music