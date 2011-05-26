RSS

Sierra Leone'S Refugee All Stars

Actor/Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey has been preparing for a performance as Dr. Faustus in youngblood’s production of An Apology.He brings the role to a former factory space at the Pritzlaff building. It’s kind of an interesting c.. more

May 26, 2011 1:11 PM Theater

blogimage3897.jpe

The bloody, 10-year civil war in Sierra Leone left tens of thousands dead and hundreds of thousands displaced. Among the exiled were the members of Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars, a collective of musicians who met in refugee camps after fleeing .. more

Jun 19, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage6925.jpe

Sugar Blue @ Jazz in the Park, 6:30 p.m. Attemptingto establish a nickname for himself as memorable as those of MuddyWaters and Blind Lemon, harmonica wiz James Whiting ado,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage3897.jpe

One of the most popular of Giacomo Puccini’s operas, La Boheme tells the funny, trag La Boheme ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES