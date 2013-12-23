RSS
Sigmund Snopek Iii
Sigmund Snopek's Avant-Pop
Sigmund Snopek III is keeping good company these days. The veteran Milwaukee recording artist is included with Frank Zappa, Yoko Ono, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Sun Ra and James Brown in a fascinating examination of late 20th-century music,... more
Dec 23, 2013 3:03 AM David Luhrssen Books
Soul of Silence
Milwaukee’sMark G.E. has been a musician and a cable TV host, but with “Soul Chamber” heshines under his third hat, filmmaker. A short film in color-tinted black andwhite, “Soul Chamber” is an almost silent movie with intertitl.. more
Nov 3, 2012 12:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee's Best Classical Music Ensemble
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Best of Milwaukee 2009
