RSS

Sing-A-Long Mamma Mia!

With his politically sharp, racially charged comedy, Alonzo Bodden is the Dick Gregory for our time. On his concert DVD Who’s Paying Attention, the stand-up comic takes aim at many issues while returning to the performance’s motif: the incompet.. more

Feb 16, 2011 2:39 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6475.jpe

Mamma Mia! ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6467.jpe

Mamma Mia! follows a young bride’s attempts to reunite her mother with her real father in advance of her tropical wedding, but really the plot is just an excuse for tons and tons of re-appropriated ABBA songs—songs that most everybody i,Tod... more

May 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES