The Sins Of Sor Juana
Juana de la Cruz as Badass Intellectual Hero
There’s an earthy gravitas about the eyes looking out into the lobby of the UWM Theatre Building from the North wall. Brittany McDonald’s headshot has a casual intensity about it that captures a bit of what makes her stage presence so appealing... more
Oct 22, 2011 7:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
UWM Opens With Two Shows About Women
UWM Theatre stages a couple of shows this coming month written by female playwrights about women.The UWM Theatre season begins with a studio theatre production as UWM Labworks stages A Piece of My Heart. Shirley Lauro'Âs portrait of six women .. more
Oct 6, 2011 6:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sweeney Todd
For the company’s production of the 1979 Stephen Sondheim musical, Sweeney Todd, technical director David Roper has packed the tiny little space at Off the Wall Theatre with a multilevel set, smoking ovens and trapdoors. Amid all of the act... more
Aug 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Director Kathryn Bigelow On The Hurt Locker
Originally, Bigelow had planned to shoot the film in Kuwait. However, when she and the The Hurt Locker ,Film more
Jul 23, 2009 12:00 AM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews