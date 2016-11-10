RSS

Nov 10, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Tomorrow’s Hope is a nonprofit dedicated to “the betterment of public care, support, research and education for those affected by life-limiting illness.” It’s a messed-up healthcare system that we’re all having to deal with. Tomorrow’s Hope.. more

Aug 13, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Comedy thrives on the unexpected. The unexpected is much more likely to happen with new, untested energies that need to periodically be freshened-up with strange new people. Milwaukee-based improv group Mojo Dojo is looking for new talent .. more

Feb 23, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

StacyBabl, Anne Graff LaDisa, Melissa Kingston and Megan McGee have been doingcomedy together for a long time. The all-woman sketch comedy group has ainventive, strikingly clever edge to it. In its best moments, the group canstrike multiple le.. more

Nov 2, 2014 8:00 AM Theater

After a 15-year run of hit comedy albums and movies, Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong parted on hard terms in the mid-’80s. The duo’s 2008 reunion hasn’t completely erased those old tensions, but,Comedy more

Mar 17, 2014 6:16 PM Comedy

When one considers the personal and professional obligations of those involved, the time and effort required in the pursuit of such an endeavor and the daunting task of making complete strangers chuckle, the women more

Apr 3, 2013 2:52 PM A&E Feature

  Over Our Head Players continues its reasonably long-running sketch comedy program with a series of performances in June. Theatre/Schmeatre continues its Second City-inspired mix of topical and irreverent short, unrelated original sketches.  .. more

May 27, 2012 9:43 AM Theater

Anne, Stacy, Melissa and Megan return to the Alchemist Theatre next month for their latest sketch comedy show Blood Is Thicker Than Liquor. It’s family comedy which might not actually be . . . y’know . . . “family comedy.” Family is such a tedio.. more

May 21, 2011 7:46 PM Theater

Sketch Comedy groups come and go quite frequently. Members flit in and out quite of more established groups just as frequently. It’s a bit like any local music scene. Bands come and go and only a few manage to stick it out for the long haul. Tha.. more

Feb 2, 2011 11:15 AM Theater

Racine's Over Our Head Players has been running its annual Snowdance 10 minute sketch comedy festival for a number of years nowlong enough to have garnered some major attention for the festival from aspiring funny people. This year's competition.. more

Jan 23, 2011 4:52 PM Theater

Journalist-coined terms like “nu-jazz” and “baroque pop” aren’t always as descriptive as they aim to be, but in the case of composer/guitarist Jason Seed, listeners would be hard-pressed to come up with a better one. As a one more

Dec 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at a 7:30 p.m. home game. more

Nov 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s hard-partying, ever-growing roller derby league the Brewcity Bruisers celebrates its fifth anniversary with a bash at Turner Hall Ballroom, featuring music from WMSE DJ Dori Zori and performances from three Milwaukee bands: indi... more

Oct 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Two mighty sunny California acts share tonight’s bill at Mad Planet. Gold Motel is a five-piece band led by singer/pianist Greta Morgan, who turns out optimistic power-pop songs with shades of The Beach Boys and Big Star. Supporting act Fam... more

May 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In Matt Goldman and Pat Hazell’s light comedy Bunk Bed Brothers, two baby-boomer brothers return to their childhood home to spend the night in the bedroom they used to share. The substance of their childhood has been largely preserved, as t... more

Oct 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The nine artists represented in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s latest featured exhibit, “The Eight and American Modernisms,” and its companion exhibition, “The Artistic Furniture of Charles Rohlfs,” were not only painters, but au more

Jun 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Between the bevy of circus-costumed wrestlers and a face-painted magician/ stuntman who goes by the name Clownvis Presley, the Mondo Lucha Wrestling/Variety Show might be the scariest thing for coulrophobics since Stephen King’s It. Offsett... more

Apr 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Possibly the most appealing quality about lo-fi folk hero M. Ward-namely that unrelenting Eternal Sunshine of the ,CD Reviews more

Apr 23, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Tyler Kroll of The Gentlemen’s Hour recently told me that the offbeat Milwaukee-based sketch comedy group will be appearing on local television. And you don’t even need cable or dish TV to be able to see them. When he told me where and when to.. more

Mar 14, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Of all the ’90s female folk artists who cited Joan Baez as a muse, Dar Williams had Promised Land ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

