Skylight Musical Theatre
How to Heal for Real
The Skylight Music Theatre presents the award-winning musical Violet, a story about race, gender, beauty and faith—at the Broadway Theatre Center, Sept. 30 through Oct. 16. more
Sep 13, 2016 2:26 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
A Touring Broadway Production of ANYTHING GOES
I looked it up. Skylight did Anything Goes something like ten years ago. It’s hard to believe it was quite that long ago. Something like a decade later, it’s still remarkably vivid in my memory. It’s one of the more pristine and graceful musical p.. more
Dec 24, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Record Store Days
If Gary Calamar and Phil Gallo’s book were written more carefully and with more extensive and better research, it would be an important historical work. However, Record Store Days; From Vinyl to Digital and Back Again (Sterling) is a charmi... more
Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books