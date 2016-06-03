Skylight Theater
The Latest MKE Restaurant and Bar Openings
There have been quite a few bar and restaurant openings around Milwaukee since my last update. They run the gamut of Polish food to sports bars to steakhouses, so everyone will find something they like. Get out there and try someplace new while yo.. more
Jun 3, 2016 11:19 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Skylight Holds its Head High with ‘Crowns’
The storyline gets lost in all the eclectic fusion of jazz, gospel, blues and hip-hop wrapped up in West African rhythms in Skylight Music Theatre’s Crowns, but the piece delivers all the “hattitude” and vocal talent you could want. more
Mar 8, 2016 4:46 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Gwen Gillen’s Sculpted Life
Gwen Gillen’s works include the sculpture of Mary Tyler Moore tossing her hat in the air that stands in downtown Minneapolis, the duck family on the bridge over the Milwaukee River on Wisconsin Avenue, and sensitive life-sized sculptures of... more
Nov 4, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Off the Cuff