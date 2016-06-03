RSS

Skylight Theater

sangria.jpg.jpe

The Sangria Bar, Facebook

There have been quite a few bar and restaurant openings around Milwaukee since my last update. They run the gamut of Polish food to sports bars to steakhouses, so everyone will find something they like. Get out there and try someplace new while yo.. more

Jun 3, 2016 11:19 PM Brew City Booze

theatrereview_skylight_a_(bymarkfrohna).jpg.jpe

Mark Frohna

The storyline gets lost in all the eclectic fusion of jazz, gospel, blues and hip-hop wrapped up in West African rhythms in Skylight Music Theatre’s Crowns, but the piece delivers all the “hattitude” and vocal talent you could want. more

Mar 8, 2016 4:46 PM Theater

blogimage12832.jpe

Gwen Gillen’s works include the sculpture of Mary Tyler Moore tossing her hat in the air that stands in downtown Minneapolis, the duck family on the bridge over the Milwaukee River on Wisconsin Avenue, and sensitive life-sized sculptures of... more

Nov 4, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES