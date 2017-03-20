Skylight Theatre
Skylight’s Fun-Scary ‘Beauty and the Beast’ a Must-See
For those theatergoers who can never get enough of Beauty and the Beast (and that includes the new live action version), there's a new "live action" production in town. more
Mar 20, 2017 9:58 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Crazy Antics at Off The Wall
Dale Gutzman’s Off the Wall Theatre brings high energy and crazy antics to the stage with its performance of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth, performances of which run through July 2. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:16 PM Stephanie Harte Theater
Gilbert, Sullivan, Lear, Liberace and family friction
One of the last weekends before the old, familiar holiday shows begin to open, the next few days feature kind of a strange mix of different theatre openings beginning with tonight’s post-modern Shakespeare deconstruction . . . 8pm, November 18.. more
Nov 18, 2010 9:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Pavillion
Next Act Theatre’s production of The Pavilion introduces two people at a high-school reunion, Peter and Kari, who were voted "Cutest Couple" some 20 years before. Kari is married to a somewhat dull, loving husband and Peter's trying to win ... more
Apr 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee