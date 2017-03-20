RSS

Skylight Theatre

pawskylightbymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

For those theatergoers who can never get enough of Beauty and the Beast (and that includes the new live action version), there's a new "live action" production in town. more

Mar 20, 2017 9:58 AM Theater

theatrereview_offthewall_a.jpg.jpe

Dale Gutzman’s Off the Wall Theatre brings high energy and crazy antics to the stage with its performance of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth, performances of which run through July 2. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:16 PM Theater

One of the last weekends before the old, familiar holiday shows begin to open, the next few days feature kind of a strange mix of different theatre openings beginning with tonight’s post-modern Shakespeare deconstruction . . . 8pm, November 18.. more

Nov 18, 2010 9:37 PM Theater

blogimage6075.jpe

Next Act Theatre’s production of The Pavilion introduces two people at a high-school reunion, Peter and Kari, who were voted "Cutest Couple" some 20 years before. Kari is married to a somewhat dull, loving husband and Peter's trying to win ... more

Apr 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES