RSS

Sleeping Giant

Danceworks Performance Company and Present Music joined forces for Temptation’s Snare, a retelling of Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale with choreography by Dani Kuepper, direction by Jason Powell, and Julian more

Mar 14, 2014 4:55 AM Classical Music

Danceworks Performance Company and Present Music joined forces for Temptation’s Snare, a retelling of Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale with choreography by Dani Kuepper, direction by Jason Powell, and Julian Pellicano more

Mar 12, 2014 5:45 PM Theater

1609838_10152267267641614_1765199447_n.jpg.jpe

Present Music has a bit of a history with Igor Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale, an experimental work he wrote a few years after his famous Rite of Spring. It was performed at Present Music’s very first concert, and Artistic Director Kevin S... more

Feb 24, 2014 1:10 AM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES