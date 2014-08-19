RSS

The Sleepwalkers

localmusic.jpg.jpe

There’s a degree of audacity inherent in fronting a band. To write songs, present them to the world and perform them in front of crowds requires real confidence. The Midwestern Charm’s Connor La Mue doesn’t have that. By his own account, he... more

Aug 19, 2014 9:49 PM Local Music

brady street festival.jpg.jpe

The 2014 Brady Street Festival is just around the corner, and this week the festival revealed the  lineups for its four stages. As always, there's a wealth of local music on the bill—including Kane Place Record Club, Midnight Reruns, Grace Weber, .. more

Jul 8, 2014 2:00 AM On Music 1 Comments

music.jpg.jpe

In music few things are as romanticized as the session album, an album recorded in a burst of inspiration at a distinct place during a distinct time. For every session album, though, there are just as many like The Sleepwalker’s new Lost My... more

Apr 2, 2014 12:53 AM Music Feature

the sleepwalkers.jpg.jpg.jpe

Looks like it'll be an eventful year for Milwaukee by way of Green Bay power-poppers The Sleepwalkers, who have a truncated new name (they used to be Ian Olvera and the Sleepwalkers) and a new album on the horizon. The group's sophomore record Los.. more

Feb 6, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

blogimage18952.jpe

In a city chock-full of outdoor festivals, the first one typically signals the unofficial start to summer and the official confirmation to commence the partying. Due to the cancellation of RiverSplash's weekend-long ruckus a few... more

Jun 12, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage10450.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the St. Louis Cardinals this afternoon with a 2:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

Apr 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9949.jpe

Soft-spoken, ladylike and with a whimsical, slightly absurdist view on marital relationships, comedian Rita Rudner made a name for herself with appearances on television shows like “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and more

Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES