Sleighriders

Several Christmas tours swing through the city, while the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to David Bowie and joins forces with the Celtic Woman vocal quartet. more

Dec 6, 2016 4:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

A familiar Wisconsin-based restaurant chain will be replacedby another familiar Wisconsin-based restaurant chain in Wauwatosa this June, asThe DeRosa Corporation has announced it’s Chancery restaurant located at 4624S. 27th St. will be ren.. more

Nov 16, 2016 7:40 PM Around MKE

Photo by Todd Rosenberg

Weezer, Of Monsters and Men and Panic! At The Disco each headline one of FM 102.1’s three Big Snow Show concerts at the Rave. more

Dec 8, 2015 8:58 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The Sleighriders will hold a benefit concert on Dec. 22 at Shank Hall for Variety—The Children’s Charity of Wisconsin, a nonprofit for children with disabilities based in Elm Grove. more

Dec 17, 2014 2:22 PM Expresso

It's difficult to imagine how Milwaukee Innovation Week somehow became Flying Car. It's either hipster-based savvy marketing or it's a deliberate attempt to pleasantly confuse the general public. Whatever the case, the Greater Milwaukee Committee.. more

May 25, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

Every December, veteran players from all corners of the Milwaukee music scene (and longtime friends of the music scene, including Cheap Trick's Bun E. Carlos... more

Dec 19, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Each December, veterans and friends of the Milwaukee music scene gather together as The Sleighriders for a big, exuberant jam session benefiting the SafeZone Community Art Center. This year’s lineup is one of the event’s most loaded yet more

Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I'm not much of a fan of Christmas music, but over the last few years I've nonetheless learned to appreciate the form. If nothing else, it's a curiosity: No other holiday has spawned its own genre, with its own motifs, conventions and even its own.. more

Dec 17, 2010 8:41 PM On Music

Every year, Shank Hall’s annual Sleighriders benefit concert for the SafeZone Community Art Center brings out a couple dozen luminaries from the Milwaukee music scene, who come together to form the city’s largest jam band for an evening. Th... more

Dec 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

There’s a whole lot of weird going on tonight at the Turner Hall Ballroom, which hosts a bill headlined by Sleeptime Gorilla Museum, an act that is part band, party traveling circus. The performers slather themselves in paint and occasional... more

Apr 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

