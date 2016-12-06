Sleighriders
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 8-14
Several Christmas tours swing through the city, while the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to David Bowie and joins forces with the Celtic Woman vocal quartet. more
Jose’s Blue Sombrero to Replace Wauwatosa Chancery
A familiar Wisconsin-based restaurant chain will be replacedby another familiar Wisconsin-based restaurant chain in Wauwatosa this June, asThe DeRosa Corporation has announced it’s Chancery restaurant located at 4624S. 27th St. will be ren.. more
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 10-16
Weezer, Of Monsters and Men and Panic! At The Disco each headline one of FM 102.1’s three Big Snow Show concerts at the Rave. more
The Sleighriders Raise Money for Variety—The Children’s Charity of Wisconsin
The Sleighriders will hold a benefit concert on Dec. 22 at Shank Hall for Variety—The Children’s Charity of Wisconsin, a nonprofit for children with disabilities based in Elm Grove. more
Traynor As Eastland Hosting Flying Car
It's difficult to imagine how Milwaukee Innovation Week somehow became Flying Car. It's either hipster-based savvy marketing or it's a deliberate attempt to pleasantly confuse the general public. Whatever the case, the Greater Milwaukee Committee.. more
The Sleighriders
Every December, veteran players from all corners of the Milwaukee music scene (and longtime friends of the music scene, including Cheap Trick's Bun E. Carlos... more
The Sleighriders
Each December, veterans and friends of the Milwaukee music scene gather together as The Sleighriders for a big, exuberant jam session benefiting the SafeZone Community Art Center. This year’s lineup is one of the event’s most loaded yet more
Local Musicians Do Christmas
I'm not much of a fan of Christmas music, but over the last few years I've nonetheless learned to appreciate the form. If nothing else, it's a curiosity: No other holiday has spawned its own genre, with its own motifs, conventions and even its own.. more
The Sleighriders
Every year, Shank Hall’s annual Sleighriders benefit concert for the SafeZone Community Art Center brings out a couple dozen luminaries from the Milwaukee music scene, who come together to form the city’s largest jam band for an evening. Th... more
Sleepytime Gorilla Museum
There’s a whole lot of weird going on tonight at the Turner Hall Ballroom, which hosts a bill headlined by Sleeptime Gorilla Museum, an act that is part band, party traveling circus. The performers slather themselves in paint and occasional... more
