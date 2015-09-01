Slightly Stoopid
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 3-9
Milwaukee goes all in this Labor Day weekend, celebrating with motorcycles, BBQ, art, music and dogs. more
Sep 1, 2015 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
UW-Sheboygan Stages 'The Last Days of Judas'
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot is a courtroom drama told featuring biblical characters in a place beyond time. Judas is on trial in a courtroom that also features appearanced by Mother Teresa, Saint Monica, Sigmund Freud, Simon the Zealot and Sat.. more
Apr 2, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The jammy, dubby, sample-laden reggae-punk of Slightly Stoopid caught the ear of Sublime’s Bradley Nowell, who signed the band while they were still in high school. Since Nowell’s death, the California band has helped fill the continued more
Jul 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
More Summerfest 10 p.m. Headliners
Grateful Dead bassistPhil Lesh revisits the Dead repertoire with a rotating cast ofmusicians that he bills as Phil Lesh and Friends tonight at 10 p.m. atthe Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard. The Roots are the only major rap act to play Summer... more
Jul 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee