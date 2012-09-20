Slutwalk
SlutWalk Milwaukee 2012: Why Should You Walk?
Last year, SlutWalk started as a grassroots response to a remark made by a Toronto police officer and quickly became an international movement whose goal was to stop the blaming of victims for being sexually... more
Sep 20, 2012 3:40 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Balancing Sexiness With Integrity
As a woman, how do you balance self-respect with being sexy? I received the question above during a workshop for college students earlier this year. It seemed especially relevant to me this past weekend; while SlutWalk Milwaukee was taking... more
Aug 18, 2011 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
SlutWalk
Women organized the first SlutWalk protest march this spring, in response to a particularly egregious example of the “blame the victim” mentality toward rape, when a Toronto police officer told college... more
Aug 13, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
SlutWalk Comes to Milwaukee
You may have heard about the SlutWalk movement, which has gone global since its inception in Toronto earlier this year. Organized by a small group of people in response to a Toronto police officer's comment in January that “women should avo... more
Jun 16, 2011 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress