Slutwalk

Last year, SlutWalk started as a grassroots response to a remark made by a Toronto police officer and quickly became an international movement whose goal was to stop the blaming of victims for being sexually... more

Sep 20, 2012 3:40 PM Sexpress

As a woman, how do you balance self-respect with being sexy? I received the question above during a workshop for college students earlier this year. It seemed especially relevant to me this past weekend; while SlutWalk Milwaukee was taking... more

Aug 18, 2011 12:00 AM Sexpress

blogimage15738.jpe

Women organized the first SlutWalk protest march this spring, in response to a particularly egregious example of the “blame the victim” mentality toward rape, when a Toronto police officer told college... more

Aug 13, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

You may have heard about the SlutWalk movement, which has gone global since its inception in Toronto earlier this year. Organized by a small group of people in response to a Toronto police officer's comment in January that “women should avo... more

Jun 16, 2011 12:00 AM Sexpress

