RSS

Smells Like Teen Spirit

butch-vig-yellow-phone.jpg.jpe

“I learned to make records by the seat of my pants,and I still do it that way,” producer Butch Vig said during his keynote remarksfor Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference this morning. Eschewing a preparedaddress in favor of a casual co.. more

Sep 5, 2014 8:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

blogimage10642.jpe

World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields and more

Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3577.jpe

  It's been written that there's nothing new under the sun, and the axiom has been pr Sounds Like Teen Spirit ,Books more

Sep 8, 2008 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES