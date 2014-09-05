Smells Like Teen Spirit
Butch Vig Shared Production Insights in his Yellow Phone Keynote
“I learned to make records by the seat of my pants,and I still do it that way,” producer Butch Vig said during his keynote remarksfor Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference this morning. Eschewing a preparedaddress in favor of a casual co.. more
Sep 5, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Street Seen: The Psychological Gesture in American Photography
World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields and more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sounds Like Teen Spirit: Stolen Melodies, Ripped-Off Riffs...
It's been written that there's nothing new under the sun, and the axiom has been pr Sounds Like Teen Spirit ,Books more
Sep 8, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books