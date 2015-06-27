Sneak Peek And Open House
In Tandem’s Season Preview This Monday
In Tandem Theatre will be hosting a 2015-2016 season preview event this coming Monday, Jun. 29. It’s a free event featuring sneak peeks at snippets from upcoming shows on the season. Perhaps one of the most promising bits on the coming season.. more
Jun 27, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Around Milwaukee: Other Than Summerfest, Part II
There’s muchmore than Summerfest going on around Milwaukee – so much more that “AroundMilwaukee: Other Than Summerfest” required a Part II.It’s notdifficult to have good artistic manners. Always wash the brushes you use. Don’ttake cr.. more
Jun 26, 2015 1:39 AM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
In Tandem's Sneak Peek and Open House
Several days after Boulevard Theatre has its season preview performance at the South Shore Farmers’ Market, In Tandem Theatre will host its own 2011-2012 preview at the Tenth Street Theatre.In Tandem has five shows being staged over the course .. more
Jun 28, 2011 1:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Issue of the Week: Walker Undermines High-Speed Rail
In reference to Wisconsin’s proposed high-speed rail, gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker’s current campaign cry is: “Elect me and we will stop the train.” In Mussolini’s fascist Italy of the 1930s, at least he claimed some more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
The Mighty Short Bus
Some bands simply evolve more than others. Over six years and three albums, The Mighty Short Bus has come barreling out of Madison, touring the Midwest as one of the city’s hardest-working DIY groups while consistently redefining its sound. more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews 3 Comments
The Celebrated Workingman w/ The Trusty Knife and sleepcomesdown
Today’s diverse lineup of garage-pop and indie-rock at Summerfest’s all-local stage, the Cascio Groove Garage, is capped by a wide-ranging trio of bands: sleepcomesdown, at 7:30 p.m., may find a new audience for their effusive, electronic e... more
Jun 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee