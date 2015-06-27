RSS

Sneak Peek And Open House

In Tandem Theatre will be hosting a 2015-2016 season preview event this coming Monday, Jun. 29. It’s a free event featuring sneak peeks at snippets from upcoming shows on the season. Perhaps one of the most promising bits on the coming season.. more

Jun 27, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

There’s muchmore than Summerfest going on around Milwaukee – so much more that “AroundMilwaukee: Other Than Summerfest” required a Part II.It’s notdifficult to have good artistic manners. Always wash the brushes you use. Don’ttake cr.. more

Jun 26, 2015 1:39 AM Around MKE

Several days after Boulevard Theatre has its season preview performance at the South Shore Farmers’ Market, In Tandem Theatre will host its own 2011-2012 preview at the Tenth Street Theatre.In Tandem has five shows being staged over the course .. more

Jun 28, 2011 1:40 PM Theater

In reference to Wisconsin’s proposed high-speed rail, gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker’s current campaign cry is: “Elect me and we will stop the train.” In Mussolini’s fascist Italy of the 1930s, at least he claimed some more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

Some bands simply evolve more than others. Over six years and three albums, The Mighty Short Bus has come barreling out of Madison, touring the Midwest as one of the city’s hardest-working DIY groups while consistently redefining its sound. more

Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews 3 Comments

Today’s diverse lineup of garage-pop and indie-rock at Summerfest’s all-local stage, the Cascio Groove Garage, is capped by a wide-ranging trio of bands: sleepcomesdown, at 7:30 p.m., may find a new audience for their effusive, electronic e... more

Jun 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

