Sneakers
The Business of Sneakers with The Milwaukee Swap
The reselling of rare, exclusive, vintage and in-demandsneakers has recently developed into abillion dollar industry. The exclusivity of certain high-demand releases,as well as the increasingly prohibitive (in the name of safety) release pra.. more
May 31, 2016 7:00 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Here’s Your Chance to Meet Hip-Hop Legend “DMC
DMC of the classic hip-hop group Run DMC will be at Clickssneaker store at 1916 E Capitol Dr., on Saturday, Aug, 22 from 1:30 to 3:30p.m.DMC, or Darryl McDaniels, co-owns the shop with Milwaukeenative Eric “Shake” James. The shop sells lim.. more
Aug 18, 2015 9:00 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Dera Grill Explores Pakistani Cuisine
Looks can be deceiving—and the interior of Dera Grill puts on quite the ruse. Rows of high-backed black metal chairs near long tables covered in white give the impression of a generic Chinese buffet. Dera does, indeed, offer several Chinese... more
Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview 4 Comments
Kiss of Death
Kiss of Death is a classic film noir from 1947 in which Richard Widmark plays a psychopathic killer who laughs maniacally as he pushes an elderly woman in a wheelchair down a flight of stairs.During these mean-spirited political times, Repu... more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments