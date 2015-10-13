Sobelman'S
Big Burgers, Bigger Bloodies
The recently opened Sobelman’s in Mequon (10352 N. Port Washington Road) offers 15 unique mouthwatering Black Angus burgers (try The Hangover) and eight wildly garnished, delicious bloody marys featuring Jimmy Luv’s bloody mix. more
Oct 13, 2015 7:03 PM Amanda Sullivan Short Order 1 Comments
New MKE Restaurants on the Way
July and August have been busy months on the MKE restaurantand bar front. Here is some of the latest dining and drinking news.Ian's Pizzahas closed their North Ave. location in order to expand and remodel the space.Once reopened, they hope to.. more
Aug 21, 2015 4:35 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Free Fly Steffens Show At the Red Dot in September
A little while back, I had the pleasure of seeing a series of shorts by Fly Steffens under the title Love is a Horse with a Broken Leg Trying to Stand While 45,000 People Watch. It drew pretty heavy inspiration from the works of Charles Bukowsk.. more
Jun 26, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Iconic--A New Comedy in Delafield
Local playwrights Amy Schwaab and Nancy Bicha-Dale have developed a clever premise that sounds interesting: Two playwrights run into conflict with each other as they work with their instructor as they work on a script featuring classic characters.. more
Oct 26, 2012 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Independence with UWM Labworks
Lee Blessing's Independence was originally staged in 1983. The play concerns the lives of a few women in small-town America. Blessing chose Iowa, but this could be anywhere. It's been described as a tidy, little drama. There's a mother and three g.. more
Oct 17, 2012 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Leading Ladies With Bay Players
Ken Ludwig's comedy Leading Ladies is fun. It's a vintage farce written not to long ago about a couple of actors who wind up having to dress in drag to make some money via an elderly woman on her death bed and a will . . . the show recently ha.. more
Sep 28, 2011 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Christmas Carol Children's Auditions
The longest-running recurring show in Milwaukee, The Rep's annual production of A Christmas Carol has been through countless Tiny Tims and Martha Cratchits over the years. Search for child actors to fill the show'Âs roles is a constant process.. more
Jul 27, 2011 4:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Off the Wall Theatre’s Campy ‘Psycho Beach Party’
When it comes to playing mentally imbalanced characters, from a moody Hamlet to Macbeth to a semi-punk Mack the Knife, local actor Jeremy Welter is capable of conjuring a slick, appealing level of creepiness for his stage appearances. This ... more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee's Best Burger
Sobelman’s Pub &Grill 1900 W. St. Paul Ave. 414-931-1919 Sobelman’s TallgrassGrill 1952 N. Farwell Ave. 414-273-4727 ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Best of Milwaukee 2009
Short Orders (Sobelman's Tallgrass Grill)
Thename Sobelman’s Tallgrass Grill (1952 N. Farwell Ave.) will ring a bellwith anyone who loves a good hamburger. In the ’90s, Dave Sobelmantransformed his namesake bar at the rim of the M,Dining Out more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 3 Comments
Sobelman’s Best Burgers
The name will already be familiar to anyone who loves a good hamburger. Dave Sobelman transformed his namesake bar at the rim of the Menomonee River Valley (1900 W. St. Paul) into a destination point on strength of his burgers. The ones s... more
Jul 2, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 3 Comments
BEST BURGER
Bella’s Fat Cat Multiple locations A h A Jazz Symphony ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008