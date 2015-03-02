Sonic
PressureCast Sixty-Seven: Why We Buy Next Gen
Mar 2, 2015 4:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Top 10 Wii Games We Want On The eShop!
There’s a pretty good chance that you or someone you know owned a Nintendo Wii. Released in late 2006, the Wii and it’s motion controller became a worldwide phenomenon, selling more than 100 million units and becoming the third best-selling video.. more
Feb 17, 2015 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb 2 Comments
Chill on the Hill w/ Leroy Airmaster
The origins of Leroy Airmaster date back to the late ’60s, when its members were high-school students eager to decode the blues. Led by innovative harmonica player Steve Cohen, the group grew to become one of the city’s finest blues acts more
Jun 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Warrington Colescott: Cabaret, Comedy & Satire
Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Short Orders (Sonic)
Withsummer approaching, it’s time to try a new drive-in restaurant, Sonic(2080 Miller Park Way). Clad in a signature uniform, a server on rollerskates delivers food to your car window. The menu ,Dining Out more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Heidi Yahnke Dining Preview