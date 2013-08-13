Soul Rebel
Full Monty Auditions In Greendale
Greendale Community Theatre will be staging a production The Full Monty . . . which is, of course, the musical stage adaptation of the 1997 British film starring robert Carlyle. The musical debuted only three years later on Broadway. It's since m.. more
Aug 13, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
David Burnett @ VP Fine Art Photography
International photographer David Burnett visited Milwaukee's VP Gallery of Fine Art Photography last weekend. While officially signing his recent book Soul Rebel: An Intimate Portrait of Bob Marley Friday and Saturday night Burnett mentioned .. more
Jan 24, 2010 1:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Soul Rebel
Burnett took dozens of previously unseen photographs,published in the splendid Soul Time ,Books more
Jan 11, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Dancing Car Companies
Over the years, the Big Three automobilecompanies have given us plenty of reasons to hate What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more
Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments
Act/React
The recent exhibit at Milwaukee Art Museum titled "Act/React" reveals the weightlessness that art engenders by erasing all memory of itself. Using interactive digital technology that springs to li,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
VP Group Exhibits David Burnett's Bob Marley Photographs
VP Group at 320 East Buffalo Street in the Historic Third Ward exhibits a variety of fine art photography. Owner Bill Appleby recently connected with international photojournalist David Burnett, who covered within his four decades of experie.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts