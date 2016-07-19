Soundtracks

RSS

68-year-old John Carpenter’s first-ever tour was a multi-media experience that drew a passionate, cultishly devoted crowd. more

Jul 19, 2016 10:28 AM Concert Reviews

It takes a whole crew to man a ship. With that in mind, Milwaukee’s Speakerdust approaches their improvisations as a group effort. Released on the winter solstice, Golden Sessions Vol. 1 captures the essence of the collective more

Jan 29, 2014 2:33 AM Local Music

I have no beef with Juno. It seems that every year the public selects one quirky indie comedy for mainstream success, and especially compared to recent years' selections (Napoleon Dynamite, Little Miss Sunshine), Juno is a worthy pick: a genuinel.. more

Jan 11, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

When we were growing up, Wheaties were considered a performance-enhancing substance. T Live From Across The Pond ,Taking Liberties more

Dec 26, 2007 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

