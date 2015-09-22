RSS

Sousltice Theatre

american hero.jpg.jpe

Next month, Soulstice Theatre presents a one-day Monday FunDay staged reading of the Bess Wohl comedy American Hero. The premise for the comedy is simple: a teenager, a single mom and a former corporate banker all find themselves working a.. more

Sep 22, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theatrereview_stopkisstheatricaltendencie_sararisley.jpg.jpe

Photo by Sara Risley

This month, Theatrical Tendencies presents Stop Kiss—a heroic romance that alternates between comedy and drama starring Amanda Carson and Amber Smith in irresistibly compelling performances. more

Mar 17, 2015 9:29 PM Theater

blogimage12059.jpe

Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES