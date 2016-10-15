South Milwaukee Pac
Comedy in Mystery with MURDER ON THE NILE
The hip psuedo-sorta-kinda-semi-post-modernist take in Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps that debuted on stage years ago is a clever fusion that both reveres the original work and enjoys a little bit of comedy at its expense. New York-based Aquila Th.. more
Oct 15, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
World Premieres and Classical Ballets
A fully produced concert of classical and contemporary ballet by the Nancy Einhorn Milwaukee Ballet II (MBII) has graced each South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center season since 2011. The 17 dancers in this year’s program have come from Jap... more
Jan 19, 2016 3:59 PM John Schneider Dance
MBII Brings Old and New to South Milwaukee PAC
For the fourth year, Milwaukee Ballet’s pre-professional company MBII and the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center offered a unique program of legendary ballets and worthy world premieres beautifully costumed and staged in a hall small en... more
Jan 27, 2015 9:45 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Ballet at South Milwaukee PAC
The annual performance by Milwaukee Ballet’s so-called second company, MBII, at the South Milwaukee Performing Art Center, has become a much-anticipated event. This year’s program opens with Chopiniana, the legendary one-act “pure ballet x9... more
Jan 13, 2015 9:05 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Frogz! with Imago Theatre at South Milwaukee PAC
The first time I saw a picture of one of Imago Theatre’s “Frogz,” I thought I was looking at a picture of an actual frog. They may not move perfectly like the little amphibians. (Humans simply do not have the anatomy. Those things have a muscul.. more
Oct 21, 2014 8:55 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
South Milwaukee PAC Looking for Talent
TheSouth Milwaukee Performing Arts Centercelebrates its 10th anniversary this coming May with a variety programshowcasing local talent. The SMPAC website has some really excited textdescribing the event like this: “ Don’t miss this world premi.. more
Aug 29, 2014 12:30 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Boulevard Theatre Relocates to the South Milwaukee PAC
PersonallyI’m going to miss one of the smallest stages in town. The Boulevard Theatre onSouth Kinnickinnic Avenue was perilouslysmall. Audience members would pass through the set on their way to the tinyrestroom. Even at the back wall of the .. more
Jun 29, 2014 7:17 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Battery Factory Seeks Performance
TheBattery Factory in collaborationwith the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center are hosting aperformance at the South Milwaukee Railroad Depot July 24 - 26. They’relooking for performers for Drama at the Depot.Builtin 1893, the Depot was .. more
Jun 20, 2014 10:52 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee: April 24-30
Ira Glass, Loop, Demetri Martin and more! more
Apr 22, 2014 10:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Flamenco Vivo/Carlota Santana Returns to South Milwaukee PAC
Flamenco Vivo/Carlota Santana will perform “The Soul of Flamenco” Saturday evening, Nov. 16, at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center. A shorter, family-oriented program, “Fiesta Flamenco,” will be more
Nov 12, 2013 6:51 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Serious Clowning
Testifying to its commitment to offering diverse and innovative programming, the South Milwaukee PAC hosted the experimental Chicago performance troupe, 500 Clown. Employing improvisation, circus arts and mind-blowing physicality, 500 Clown... more
Oct 30, 2013 1:37 AM Selena Milewski Theater
MBII Triumphs at the South Milwaukee PAC
The rumor that the current edition of MBII, the Milwaukee Ballet’s pre-professional second company, is the strongest ever assembled appeared well founded during their splendid concert at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center... more
Oct 29, 2012 1:21 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Cuteness, Murder and Dinner
The South Milwaukee PAC hosts its 5th Annual Mystery Dinner Theatre next month as it presents And The Killer Is . . . The Murder Mystery Party thing can be a lot of fun, but the real challenge is to put it into a novel enough setting to make pe.. more
Jan 16, 2012 12:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee
Jeffrey Foucault w/ John Sieger @ Alterra on Prospect, 7 p.m. Whitewater singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault’s sixth and latest album, Cold Satellite, is a collaboration with poet Lisa Olstein,,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Rick Springfield
Rick Springfield’s career began promisingly enough, with the handsome, young Australian singer-songwriter scoring kind reviews and early buzz with his 1972 debut, Beginnings . But a nasty payola scandal quickly tarnished more
May 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Value of Names
Next Act Theatre closes its 20th season with Jeffrey Sweet’s The Value of Names . The contemporary drama stars Robert Spencer as Benny Silverman, a charismatic star of stage and screen who was blacklisted during the witch-hunt more
Apr 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Sextet of Quartets
The Philomusica Quartet’s next concert is called “Jewish Expressions,” aptly so since that religious and cultural quality is shared by all three composers on the program. Felix Mendelssohn’s (1809-47) String Quartet No. 3 in D Majo more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Metro Market Opens in Brookfield
A second Metro Market recently opened its doors in Brookfield (17630 W. Bluemound Road). Like the first, it is very upscale. The Brookfield version, however, is even larger. As you’d expect, this Metro Market features an impressive array of... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments
Children of Men
Acclaimed Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron followed up his unlikely contribution to the Harry Potter franchise, 2004’s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, with yet another 180-degree turn, the 2006 science-fiction drama Children of Me,... more
Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee